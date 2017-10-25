PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili was on Tuesday afternoon chased away from Kabushi constituency in Ndola as he attempted to tour the gutted Kapalala Market. Mr Kambwili who was in the company of National Democratic Congress General Secretary Mwenya Musenge was chased by Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo who rushed to the market when word went round that Mr Kambwili was in the constituency. Mr Lusambo arrived at Kapalala Market with a horde of supporters comprising mainly youths from the constituency and demanded to have Mr Kambwili and his delegation vacate the area.

