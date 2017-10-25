Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has warned of fierce demonstrations in Luanshya, if Baluba Shaft 28 mine is not re-opened by January 2018.

Mr. Kambwili says he has given a benefit of doubt to the owners, China Non Ferrous Metal Company Luanshya Copper Mine, to ensure that they open the mines.

The former Information Minister’s decision to cancel a one man protest to the Chinese Embassy, comes after a meeting he had with the mine owners.

More than one-thousand-six-hundred workers were sent on forced leave after the mine was put on care and maintenance in 2015.

And Mr. Kambwili has praised National Planning and Development Minister Lucky Mulusa for openly exposing government’s alleged corruption when he compared the forty two fire trucks to wheelbarrows.

