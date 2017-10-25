Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been invited to speak at the at The Royal Institute of International Affairs in London, UK, commonly known as The Chatham House next Tuesday 31st October,2017. Mr Hichilema confirmed that he has been specifically asked to discuss the UPND priorities, support required for opposition political parties and the role of the parties in ensuring that Zambia’s democracy is preserved. The Chatham House was named the top non-U.S. think tank by Foreign Policy Magazine.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

