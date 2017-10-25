THE Lusaka High Court has thrown out an application by the Zambia Revenue Authority in which it wanted the court to expunge from the record what they termed ‘scandalous and embarrassing’ material in the defence filed by the United Progressive People’s party. In this case, ZRA has sued UPP, demanding K100 billion in damages for allegedly severely injuring its professional standing and credibility by alleging that it had dubiously awarded a Chinese company a tender. ZRA cited UPP secretary general Alexanderson Lubimbi in this matter in which they are claiming special damages of K100 billion for malicious falsehood.

