The International Monetary Fund has appointed Dr. Boileau Loko as the New IMF Mission Chief for Zambia. Dr. Loko replaces Mr. Tchidi Tsikata. But people close to the issue have said that Mr Tsikata has been moved for failing to close the deal with the Zambian government over an economic recovery programme.

