  25 October 2017

President Edgar Lungu has advised new ACC Director General Zachariah Phiri and Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe to listen to criticism as they carry out their duties. Speaking during their swearing in ceremony at State House today, President Lungu said they would go astray if they didn’t listen to criticism.

