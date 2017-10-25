The bad blood between Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and Roan lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili has continued with the two clashing again over the latter’s visit to Ndola on Independence Day. Kambwili toured the gutted Kapalala Market in Lusambo’s Kabushi Constituency interacting with marketeers, a move which angered Lusambo. Lusambo allegedly mobilized youths to hound out Kambwili out of Kapalala Market with the Roan lawmaker drawing the attention of cheering marketeers.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

