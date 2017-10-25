Under fire National Planning and Development Minister Lucky Mulusa is staying put despite being asked to exercise the option of resigning by President Edgar Lungu in the aftermath of his fire tender remarks. Mulusa hit headlines when he was captured likening the 42 fire tenders worth US$42 million to wheelbarrows. On Friday Vice president Inonge Wina said that Mulusa’s case would be dealt with under the Ministerial Code of Conduct.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

