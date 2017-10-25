The political situation in Zambia is much improved in the aftermath of the release of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema on August 16 from prison on charges of treason. The Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland had left the country after having met President Edgar Lungu and Hichilema setting out clear guidelines on the dialogue process. Three months later the two leaders have yet to come to a round table. Two key moments have passed in the country that could have provided the opportunity for the two to come face to face.

