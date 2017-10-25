Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt chairman Stephen Kainga has expressed disappointment that some Parliamentarians in the province are not visiting their constituencies. Kainga has said the behaviour that has attracted the President’s attention is not only disappointing but embarrassing as well. He said some of the ruling party’s Members of Parliament have developed a tendency of not visiting their constituencies, a situation he said was distancing electorates from their leaders.

