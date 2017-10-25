NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SEVERAL heads of state and government from around the world have congratulated President Lungu and Zambians on the occasion of the country’s 53rd independence anniversary.

The world leaders made their congratulations through messages that have continued to flood State House. United States President Donald Trump said his government looks forward to deepening strong partnership with Zambia in future, as the two countries work together on democratic governance, rule of law and economic prosperity. “Best wishes to you [President Lungu] and the people of Zambia on the 53rd anniversary of your independence. On behalf of the Americans, I wish you peace and prosperity,” Mr Trump said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

