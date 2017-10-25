CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina yesterday led hundreds of Lusaka residents in hoisting the flag with a call on Zambians to honour fallen heroes for their sacrifices during the liberation struggle by working towards economic emancipation.

Mrs Wina, who graced the hoisting of the national flag at the Showgrounds, said Zambians have an obligation to honour fallen heroes for their sacrifices during the liberation struggle. “The flag was first hoisted 53 years ago as a symbol of patriotism. We’re here today to celebrate and remind ourselves of the priceless gift of independence,” she said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

