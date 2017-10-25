  ||    25 October 2017 @ 07:27

President Edgar Lungu and his visiting Botswana Counterpart President Ian Khama have committed to bolster economic ties between their two countries for the mutual benefit of their respective citizens. President Khama says the two countries have enjoyed good relations. He says Botswana will continue strengthening ties with Zambia.

