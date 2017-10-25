STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

BOTSWANA President Seretse Khama Ian Khama says Zambia and his country have shown to the rest of the African continent what it means to be peaceful nations.

Lieutenant-General Khama said relations between Zambia and Botswana have come a long way and have continued to blossom. Gen Khama was speaking at State House yesterday when he graced Zambia’s 53rd independence celebrations held under the theme ‘Celebrating our freedom for continued peace, unity, patriotism and development’. And Gen Khama eulogised Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda, describing the first Zambian head of State as “dear to me”.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

