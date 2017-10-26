  ||    26 October 2017 @ 18:09

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says Cabinet collective responsibility does not extend to defending corruption. In a statement today, Kakoma stated that schemes by the Patriotic Front officials to push out National Planning Minister Lucky Mulusa over his statement on fire tenders was a clear demonstration of a corruption engulfed PF leadership.

