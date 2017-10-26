MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) deputy secretary-general Mumbi Phiri has urged ruling party members to emulate late President Michael Sata’s spirit of focus, hard work, forgiveness and inclusiveness if the party is to grow beyond the current membership.

Speaking ahead of President Sata’s memorial, which falls on October 28, Mrs Phiri said PF members should realise that the late president would not have grown the party from one member of Parliament in 2001 to ascending to power in 2011 if he had no focus, hard work, and forgiving heart. She said in an interview yesterday that it is disheartening that some party members have chosen to be misled by bitter politicians that have been trying to portray a picture that President Sata was not receptive of new members in the party.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

