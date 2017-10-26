The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) is deeply concerned with the continued rivalry between Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo. FODEP Executive Director Chimfwembe Mweenge states that the current happenings between Kambwili and Lusambo who is also Copperbelt Minister has become a concern as the two have taken things personal and the situation is likely to disturb the development of the areas the duo represent. FODEP notes that there is no law that restricts a Member of Parliament from visiting a constituency that is not his and it is not right for Lusambo to state that Kabushi constituency is a no-go area.We would therefore, like to urge the two leaders to consider making amends and forging ahead in the interest of the nation and the people who elected them.

