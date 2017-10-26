HONE SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has released K115 million to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to facilitate settlement of some outstanding debts in the food reserve purchasing chain.

Government will also not distribute subsidised farm inputs to farmers this season because beneficiaries will access the fertiliser from agro-dealers using electronic voucher (e-voucher) cards. Ministry of Finance public relations officer Chileshe Kandeta said in a statement yesterday that a financing plan is underway to release an additional K85 million in a fortnight to ensure smooth management of the agricultural input supply system.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

