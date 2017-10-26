The Ministry of Finance has released K115 million to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to facilitate the payment of some dues in the food reserve purchasing chain. In a statement, Ministry OF Finance Public Relations Officer Chileshe Kandeta says a financing plan is underway to release an additional K85 million in a fortnight. This comes a few days after the treasury released K400 million for the e-voucher and Farmer Input Support Programme to ensure the smooth management of the affairs of the agriculture input supply management system.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

