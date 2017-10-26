STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has urged people serving in public offices to embrace constructive criticism and not reproach from those with sour grapes, trying to settle scores.

The President says people in public offices should always listen to the voice of criticism because if they do not, they will go astray. He was speaking at State House yesterday when he swore in Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director general Kapetwa Phiri.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

