NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) says most parts of the country will this weekend experience heavy rains which will signal the beginning of the rainy season in three provinces.

ZMD acting principal meteorologist Oliver Mudenda said in an interview yesterday that this weekend’s heavy rains are expected in North-Western, Luapula and some parts of Western Province. Mr Mudenda said the full onset of the rainy season in other parts of the country, including Lusaka, are only expected in the third week of November.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

