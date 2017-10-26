UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is expected in South Africa where he will be the guest speaker and recipient of the African Freedom Award, commenting on his nomination, Mr. Hichilema writes: “We are greatly honoured to have been nominated to be the guest speaker and recipient of this year’s African Freedom award ceremony hosted and presented by Friedrich Naumann Foundation in South Africa tomorrow Friday 27th October 2017. At this annual event, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom acknowledges individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to the cause of Freedom in Africa.

