Zambian leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema will this Friday be the recipient of the African Freedom Award under the auspices of the Germany human rights body, Friedrich Naumann Foundation. Hichilema will be presented with the award in South Africa tomorrow. The opposition UPND leader who spent over four months in prison on treason charges many observers believed were politically motivated has received international accolades for his fight for democracy in Zambia.

