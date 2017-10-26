Analysis: ISAAC MACHISA

I WOULD spend it with family. Exercise. Work or study hard. Start a business. Change the world. This is what I often hear on a daily basis.

There are people who feel they can only be great in life if they had more time and more specifically young people who feel they have all the time in the world, so they waste it. We all have 24 hours available to us in a day. Successful people have no more of it than do the average people. The way you choose to use that time is what sets apart the average people from the successful. You can define success in whichever form but one thing I’m certain of is that time management is essential for your personal success. Managing your time is a good habit that you should develop because it lays a good foundation for you to build your success on. 1. Importance of time Time plays a significant role in our lives. A quote attributed to Brian Tracy, the Canadian self-development author is that the greatest resource you have is your time. If you look around you will see that the successful people in all spheres of life made proper use of every moment of their time. Even the most prosperous nations are those that do not waste any moment. That is why it is important to do things on time. A person who understands the importance of time practices punctuality. For instance, a farmer who plants his crops at the right time obtains optimum yield. A student who learns time management strategies has a successful study/work/life balance. Moreover, as an employee, you should show up for work on time because if you don’t get your part of a project on time, you keep others from being able to finish their tasks. It also means when there are emergency situations in the country like natural calamities or disasters the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit team is expected to act fast without wasting a single minute. Even in the military field delay by a few minutes may change the destiny of a nation. 2. Avoid things that steal your time One of the Bible’s writers said the one who watches the wind will not sow seed, and the one who looks at the clouds will not reap. This simply means that a farmer who waits until conditions are perfect may never sow seed or reap a harvest. Procrastination is the thief of time says the English poet Edward Young. He says this because time is always moving forward. It never slows down or stops. You cannot save time for later use. Therefore, once time is gone you can never replace it. Time is something you can never get back. Even all of Bill Gates’s billions can’t buy one minute of yesterday. So don’t put off anything thinking you will do it when you have more time or you will do it someday. 3. Set Priorities right One of my favourite authors Stephen Covey has said, the key is not to prioritise what’s on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities. You should understand that the two factors that define an activity are urgent and important. In his most popular book 7 habits of highly effective people he clearly states that urgent things require immediate attention. They insist on action. But if something is important, it contributes to your mission, your values and your high priority goals. It has to do with results. As a person who aspires for greatness, it is critical that you set your priorities right. The truth is some things are far more important than others. So when you wake up every day you have to make choices about how you will spend your time. Henry David Thoreau an American philosopher states that it’s not enough to be busy; so are the ants. The question is: what are you busy with? It is depressing today to see how young people waste their time on things that really don’t matter in life. For example, when it comes to studying, managing your time is of the upmost importance. You should balance your personal and school life. 30 minutes of study compared to 5 hours of movies and drinking is not going to give you positive academic results. It’s true countless things demand your attention like deadlines at work or bills that are due. But don’t confuse urgent things with important ones. Only the important things like school, physical exercise, quality time with children or work will allow you to live a life that is closer to your dreams. Knowing what is important to you and devoting your time to those things at the top of your list will ensure you experience an enriched and fulfilled life. If you look all around important events of history, you will see that all successful people in history made the best use of time. Hence, it is critical that you make the best use of time.The author is a pastor, mentor and motivational speaker.

