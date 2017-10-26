PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

FORMER Ministry of Health acting chief human resources development officer Henry Kapoko was yesterday convicted and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Delivering judgment, magistrate Aridah Chulu found Kapoko guilty in six charges he was facing. She slapped two-year jail sentences in each of the six counts which will run concurrently. This means he will be jailed for two years.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

