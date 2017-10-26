After the August 8 elections were nullified on the basis of a Supreme Court ruling, Kenyans will today return to the polls to once again vote for a president. Confirmation that the vote would go ahead as scheduled came yesterday as the Supreme Court announced it was unable to hear a last minute petition to postpone elections as there was an insufficient number of judges available to hear it. Fears of violence and intimidation are high. Last week election official Roselyn Akombe fled to the US and on Tuesday this week the driver of Kenya’s deputy chief justice was shot and hospitalised.

