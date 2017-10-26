Tonnes of Mukula logs are reportedly exiting Luapula Province despite the ban imposed on the trade and exportation of the commodity. A tip off from members of the public has alerted a MUVI TV News crew in Mansa pointing at over ten trucks suspected to be laden with the logs. Recently, several traditional leaders in the province demanded that the ban imposed on trade and exportation of the famous commodity be lifted taking into account that some top government officials are still dealing in the business.

