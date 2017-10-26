Since the beginning of this year, the Mukula tree fiasco has never stopped ringing in our ears. If it is not government announcing its ban, then it is news about trucks laden with Mukula tree being intercepted by the police at road blocks and ports of exit. Any news about the Mukula tree in the past four years when we got to know about it has not been pleasing. Many of us are beginning to wonder just what is wrong with this Mukula tree or the Green Gold as it has come to be called by the locals. Is Mukula tree a curse or blessing to Zambia? It is important to note that the Mukula tree has raised so much dust than any other tree species because of its high demand in China. Given the population of China, you will agree with me that anything that is of high demand in China will indeed create confusion at an unprepared source, hence, the situation that our country has found itself in. Scientifically, the Mukula tree belongs to the same family of indigenous trees like Mukwa, Rosewood, etc. It is actually among the most common trees along the Muchinga belt. The main differences with these other timber species we have are in its properties. It is believed that the heart wood or inner brown part of Mukula tree is used for making gun butts, the second layer is used for the making of furniture while the outer part is believed to contain medicinal values.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

