HONE SIAME, Lusaka and CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

PATRIOTIC Front secretary-general Davies Mwila has called for issue-based and development-focused politics so that Zambia can remain a shining example as a beacon of peace and unity to the world.

Mr Mwila says politics that seek to divide Zambians on the basis of tribe, religion, gender and social status should not have space in the country’s political arena. He said it is a duty of every responsible citizen to put aside differences to honour the men and women who sacrificed their lives during Zambia’s liberation struggle.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

