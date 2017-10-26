The stage for the 2017 Barclays Cup final is set with both coaches declaring their teams ready for battle at the National Heroes Stadium on Saturday. Republican President Edgar Lungu will be part of the crowd in a final that will pit 2014 winners Napsa Stars and Zanaco. During a pre-match briefing Zanaco assistant coach Dabid Chilufya said that the bankers were motivated to do better than last year when they lost in the finals to Zesco United.

