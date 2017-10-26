President Edgar Lungu says the current agricultural marketing challenges as a result of surplus grain and depressed maize prices on the local market could cause farmers and other value chain players producing themselves out of the market if left unchecked. Speaking when he graced the 112th Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) annual congress in Lusaka, President Lungu says the theme for this year’s annual congress “Sustaining Agriculture in Shrinking Markets” is therefore appropriate. He says government remains focused on making farming the mainstay of the economy for enhanced household food security, poverty reduction, and increased income generation for the citizens.

