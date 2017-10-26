HONE SIAME and ALEX SIMULUNGA, Lusaka

MORE world leaders have sent congratulatory messages to President Lungu and Zambians on the country’s 53rd independence anniversary which fell on Tuesday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has called for the promotion of cooperation between his country and Zambia. He has said this in a congratulatory message sent to President Lungu.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

