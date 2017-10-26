YALI governance coordinator Isaac Mwanza says the Constitutional Court should be scrapped off in the coming amendments and allow the Supreme Court to handle constitutional appeals, especially presidential petition. He stated that there was need to amend the Constitution to remove trial of judges for incompetence through the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) but revert to the use of a Tribunal appointed by the President. His statement was in reaction to the JCC’s findings that ConCourt judges failed to interpret the timeframe clause in the presidential petition last year but cleared them of all allegations raised against them by Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

