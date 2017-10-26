MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

POWER Dynamos coach Danny Kabwe says sharing points with Zesco United is a relief after last Saturday’s 1-0 derby defeat to Nkana.

Kabwe said in an interview in Ndola on Tuesday that it is good Power managed to get a point from one of the title rivals in a Super Division Week 32 match. "My sentiment is that we are meeting teams that are above us. So if we don't perform, if we don't stop them, who is going to stop them and how are we going to challenge for honours?

