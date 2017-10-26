The Ministry of Finance has released K115 million to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to facilitate the settlement of some dues in the reserve food purchasing chain. A financing plan is underway to release an additional K85 million in a fortnight. A few days ago, the Treasury released K400 million for the e-voucher and Farmer Input Support Programme to ensure the smooth management of the affairs of the agriculture input supply management system.

