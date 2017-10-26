  ||    26 October 2017 @ 03:29

Dear editor,
ON THIS Zambia’s Independence Day

If you are at Jimbe Bridge north of Mwinilunga
Kiss the source of the Zambezi
For me
If you are in Chililabombwe
The old Bancroft mines
Kiss the pulsating muscles
Of the miners for me
If you are in Mpulungu
Swim in the beautiful blue
Fresh water Lake Tanganyika
For me
If you are in Livingstone
Stare at the Gorgeous Victoria Falls
Mosi-o-Tunya
For me but not too close to the edge
Be mindful on the Knife Edge Bridge
If you are in Sinazongwe, Gwembe
Chipepo harbor and Siavonga
Eat nshima with some fresh Kapenta and Zambezi bream for me
If you are in the Luangwa Game Park whisper to all the beautiful majestic wild animals
I send my greetings
If you are in Iteshi Teshi, Kiss all the babies for me
If you are at Nyimba Bus Stop, eat some of those sweet blazer sugar canes
And a thousand types of bananas for me
If you see an old freedom fighter, man or woman bow down to them
Kiss their hands for the sweet freedom you and I enjoy
Thank them for me
If you are in Lusaka, Shangombo Kasumbalesa, Tunduma, Nchelenge, fall down to your knees
First clean the ground, kiss the sweet ground you stand on
That is Zambia, Dziko la Mkaka ndi Uci
(The country of Honey and Milk)
For all those in and outside Zambia
Happy 53rd Birthday Zambia
Wishes from me.MWIZENGE S. TEMBO
