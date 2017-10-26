Dear editor,

ON THIS Zambia’s Independence Day

If you are at Jimbe Bridge north of Mwinilunga Kiss the source of the Zambezi For me If you are in Chililabombwe The old Bancroft mines Kiss the pulsating muscles Of the miners for me If you are in Mpulungu Swim in the beautiful blue Fresh water Lake Tanganyika For me If you are in Livingstone Stare at the Gorgeous Victoria Falls Mosi-o-Tunya For me but not too close to the edge Be mindful on the Knife Edge Bridge If you are in Sinazongwe, Gwembe Chipepo harbor and Siavonga Eat nshima with some fresh Kapenta and Zambezi bream for me If you are in the Luangwa Game Park whisper to all the beautiful majestic wild animals I send my greetings If you are in Iteshi Teshi, Kiss all the babies for me If you are at Nyimba Bus Stop, eat some of those sweet blazer sugar canes And a thousand types of bananas for me If you see an old freedom fighter, man or woman bow down to them Kiss their hands for the sweet freedom you and I enjoy Thank them for me If you are in Lusaka, Shangombo Kasumbalesa, Tunduma, Nchelenge, fall down to your knees First clean the ground, kiss the sweet ground you stand on That is Zambia, Dziko la Mkaka ndi Uci (The country of Honey and Milk) For all those in and outside Zambia Happy 53rd Birthday Zambia Wishes from me.MWIZENGE S. TEMBO

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

