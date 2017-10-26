DIANA CHIPEPO, Sunset Stadium, LusakaZANACO 2 REAL 0

CHAMPIONS Zanaco yesterday moved closer to the eighth league title when they edged relegation-threatened Real Nakonde in a Super Division Week 32 match.

“I believe we are getting closer to retaining the title. The game was tough but the players were equal to the task,” Zanaco assistant coach Dabid Chilufya said. Striker Heritier Nkonko nodded in Isaac Chansa’s cross in the 39th minute and forward Felix Nyaende doubled the advantage on 69 minutes.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

