Eight street vendors have been arrested in Lusaka for defying the ban on the sale of fresh produce following the cholera outbreak.

Council Public Relations Manager, George Sichamba says the eight were arrested in town and Kamwala area.

He says the move is aimed at stemming the further spread of the waterborne disease in the city.

But the arrested vendors have expressed ignorance over the ban saying they are not watching television due to the digital migration.

