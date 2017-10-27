Analysis: KALEMBWE SAKUBITA

IF YOU are an average generation X Zambian (born between 1965 and 1976) or older, you most likely went to a public school.

Chances are that you were sitting in front of a computer for the very first time when you went to college or university. Unlike it is today where every home has gadgets that have embraced technology, you probably bought your first mobile phone when you were already working. You did not start driving at 18 like the case is for most millennial today. Remember how you felt when you first sat behind the wheel to move that car on the road! There is always that mixture of anxiety, fear, excitement and resistance to change. As I take you on a journey to help you understand the benefits of modern banking, allow me to highlight reasons why most of us resist change. I believe by helping us understand why we feel uncomfortable with change, we will collectively overcome our fears and start using digital banking platforms to transact and save money. Today’s life is all about change, and most of this change comes through technology. However, some among us still resist it. Resistance to change manifests itself in many ways, from foot-dragging and inertia to petty sabotage or even outright rebellion. There are predictable, universal sources of resistance to change in each situation and we need strategies to overcome them. Here are some of the causes I have found to be most common. You might be resistant to change due to fear of loss of control. You believe change interferes with your autonomy and this can make you feel that you have lost control over your territory. It is not just in your personal life but also in personal finances. Your sense of self-determination is often the first thing to go when faced with a potential change coming from outside you. When it comes to use of digital platforms in banking, change is inevitable. You need to feel comfortable with swiping, online and cell phone banking. You need to develop trust in cardless platforms, such as e-Wallet, and depositing using Automatic Deposit Terminals (ADTs). Another deterrent to change could be excess uncertainty. Change might feel like walking off a cliff blindfolded, and your immediate reaction to that is to reject it. You therefore prefer to remain behind instead of heading toward an unknown. As the saying goes, “Better the devil you know than the ‘angel’ you don’t know.” To help you overcome inertia you need to develop a sense of safety as well as an inspired vision. A good modern bank creates for you certainty of process, with clear, simple steps you should follow as you go about your digital transactions. The benefits of making transactions using digital platforms are many. For instance, in the past, you had to leave your home to go to the nearest Zesco office to buy your electricity units, or to the water utility company to pay your water bill, or to even buy mobile phone talk-time. In doing so you had to jump on a bus or burn fuel just to make a single transaction. That is now history. In the comfort of your living room, you are now able to do all these things on your mobile phone. You do not even need to have internet data bundles to do these transactions. It is as simple as dialling *130*321 and you go to your ‘Buy’, ‘Banking’, ‘Send Money’, or ‘Pay Bill Account’ choice, then you are good to go. So, by moving from bricks to clicks, you save a lot of time and money. Remember the time value of money. Surely you have a good reason to embrace technological change. Sometimes you fail to embrace change because to you, everything seems different. Yes, change is meant to bring something different and what you need to understand is that we are creatures of habit. Even when they have no much benefit to offer, routines become automatic and you become comfortable with such a type of life. However, change jolts us into consciousness, sometimes in uncomfortable ways. Therefore, we are comfortable to, as much as possible, keep things familiar. But when it comes to money, sticking to the old habits of transacting may make you miss opportunities to save. When it comes to change, the most uncomfortable concerns are those to do with competence. ‘Can I do it?’ you ask. You sometimes resist the change to embrace digital banking products because you do not want to feel stupid when you fail to complete your transaction. You might express scepticism about whether the new way of handling money will be the best for you. You doubt whether avoiding handling cash and using digital products will really improve the quality of your life. But all this only comes because in your heart of your hearts, you are worried that your skills are obsolete. In conclusion, as Heraclitus of Ephesus (535BC – 475BC), the Greek philosopher known for his doctrine of change, put it, “Change is central to the universe… the only thing that is constant in this world is change.” So be financially smart, save money by embracing change in the way you transact. Move from bricks to clicks.The author is FNB consumer educator.

