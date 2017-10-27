Analysis: ALEX NJOVU

THE Zambia national soccer team stunned many Nigerians with their performance against the Super Eagles recently despite failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria booked their ticket to Moscow after overcoming a determined and young Chipolopolo 1-0 at Godswill Akapabio International Stadium in Uyo. The Super Eagles qualified to their sixth World Cup appearance with one game to spare. Nigeria have 13 points in Group B, second-placed Zambia have six, one point ahead of Cameroon while Algeria have one point. The Chipolopolo may not have qualified for the World Cup but it was not an easy day for the Nigerians, among them Akwa Ibom State governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and his cabinet. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by Federal Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola at the 30,000-seater facility. Other top officials included President of the Senate, Sen Bukola Saraki, Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung, The Chairman of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Sports, Sen Obinna Ogba, and Federal House representative Goni Bukar Lawan. Many Nigerians expected the Super Eagles to beat Zambia by a wide margin but this was not the case as the game turned out to be a nightmare for the home side. When the two teams emerged from the dressing rooms, some fans could only recognise skipper Kennedy Mweene, defender Stoppila Sunzu and midfielder Chisamba Lungu, the three survivors from the 2012 squad that lifted the Africa Cup of Nations in Libreville, Gabon. Some confident Super Eagles fanatics who thought Nigeria would score more than four goals went as far as betting their hard-earned money. Most of them openly argued with Zambians that if Nigeria notched in four goals against the reigning African champions, Cameroon, then their team would easily demolish the Chipolopolo. The home fans were shocked with the team that Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda lined up against their star-studied side to a point where when the Zambia national anthem was being sung, some fans were seen entering into unplanned bets by claiming that Nigeria would have an easy day in the ‘forest’. One fan, who only identified herself as Queen, openly bragged that Chelsea forward Victor Moses would score a memorable hat- trick. Defender Simon Silwimba managed to frustrate Moses throughout the game, forcing him to change positions in order to penetrate the Zambian backline but central defenders Ziyo Tembo and Stoppila Sunzu were similarly equal to the task. The Nigerian fans were, however, stunned with the confidence of the Chipolopolo players and the quality of football they displayed, and openly confessed after the game that if Nigeria had not been in the same group, they would have supported Zambia to pull through. One player that troubled the Nigerians was Augustine Mulenga because of his runs. Despite receiving bad news of the passing away of his child, Mulenga had a fine game, taking on defenders Ndidi Obyibye Wilfred, Ekong William Paul, Balogun Leon Aderemi and Echiejile Elderson at will. Blundering Botswana referee Joshua Bondo called off a genuine goal that Mulenga scored for offside in the second-half, which some Nigerians disputed. Bondo was expelled during the 2017 Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge in South Africa for poor officiating. Even when Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi put the ball in the back of the net on 72 minutes, Zambia could have equalised and won the game, but forwards Alex Ng’onga and Fashion Sakala took turns in missing clear scoring opportunities. Super Eagles skipper Obi Mikel confessed during a post-match interview that Nigeria struggled throughout the match because the Chipolopolo were equal to the task and played a better game. Mikel believes the future of Zambian football is bright. The China-based midfielder wondered if this was the same team that his side beat 2-1 in the reverse fixture on October 9, 2016 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Most soccer analysts on various media channels here praised the Chipolopolo for their determination and for entertaining them with good football. I stayed behind in Lagos to wait for my flight back home on Monday via Ethiopia, and during my tour of selected places in Lagos, I instantly became a hero in the streets as I walked around dressed in a Chipolopolo jersey with my middle name ‘ Basopo’ written at the back. The fans freely stopped me to first sympathise with me over the painful defeat and complained why Zambia wanted to put brakes in the Super Eagles’ qualifying race. Frank Omo-Oghene, a local fan, who is also a taxi driver, bought me the famous Nigerian Pepper soup in appreciation for a good game that Zambia displayed. The Nigerian Pepper Soup is a popular soup recipe. It is such a versatile recipe as it can be prepared with different types of meat and fish. Oghene also offered me a free ride around Lagos and drove me to Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday for my flight back home via Ethiopia. The Chipolopolo will be a force to reckon with at next year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) especially that, all the local players that featured against Nigeria played well.The author is Zambia Daily Mail senior reporter and communications expert.

