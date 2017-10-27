PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has flagged off the dissemination of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) to all provinces and districts to ensure that all stakeholders fully participate in the implementation of the strategy.

Minister of Development Planning Lucky Mulusa said when he flagged off the exercise in Lusaka yesterday that the 7NDP is an important milestone towards attainment of Vision the 2030 aimed at transforming Zambia into a prosperous middle-income country by 2030. Mr Mulusa urged various stakeholders to endeavour to understand the contents of the document and help Government to attain the goals outlined in the blueprint.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

