The National House of Prayer is asking for four million kwacha from well wishers to help it organize an Under-20 football match between Zambia’s Chipolopolo and Real Madrid in December, and another game against F.C Barcelona in April next year. National House of Prayer advisory board chairperson Bishop Joshua Banda of Northmead Assemblies of God announced this at a media briefing yesterday, adding that his committee had already organized two fundraising gala dinners towards raising the match fixing cost.

