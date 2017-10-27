  ||    27 October 2017 @ 03:29

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has launched a US$29.7 million enhanced smallholder agribusiness promotion programme (E-SAPP) which will benefit 61,000 households.

Speaking during the launch yesterday, Minister of Agriculture Dora Siliya said the programme is aimed at increasing income, and enhancing food and nutritional security of rural households involved in market-oriented agriculture.
Ms Siliya said this in a speech read for her by Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Julius Shawa.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
