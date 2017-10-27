Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has described Vice President Inonge Wina as a woman of integrity with no scandals. Contributing to debate on the budgetary allocation for the office of the vice president, Mr Kambwili who has recently been making corruption allegations against President Edgar Lungu and other government officials says he admires working with Ms Wina unlike other people and other offices. He says if there is any office at the moment that he has a lot of respect for is the office of the vice president.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

