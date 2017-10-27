CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

ZAMBIA needs a literate citizenry and critical masses of human capital in its quest to become a prosperous middle-income country by 2030.

To do this, it has to provide equal basic education opportunities as well as vocational and specialised training to its people. As one way of overcoming illiteracy in all deprived communities, Government has invited stakeholders to come on board and help provide education services, especially in the rural parts of the country. Promoting Equality in African School (PEAS) is one such partner offering a hand in the advancement of education for disadvantaged people. PEAS wants to establish 30 schools in communities where disadvantaged people live to give them access to quality but affordable education. Founder and chief executive officer John Rendel was in the country recently during which time he shared his desire to provide quality education services to the socially excluded population. And to illustrate their commitment, PEAS is already building a boarding secondary school in Kapata area, Kasama district, under Senior Chief Mwamba, at a cost of US$1.5 million. The school is expected to improve access to secondary education for the youth in the area, especially girls who are prone to early marriage and unwanted pregnancies. After consultations with the local community, a decision was made that the school will be called PEAS Kampinda Boarding Secondary School. Kampinda is not only a stream, but a source of life for the people in the target rural community. The school will have two fully furnished science laboratories and an information communication technology (ICT) laboratory, administration block, a kitchen, dining room, dormitory for 66 girls, ablution blocks for both girls and boys and a four classroom block. PEAS Kampinda is expected to enrol 300 pupils, with 66 girls in boarding, at the start of the new school term in January next year. About 50 percent of the pupils will be girls and 10 percent children with special needs. “The strengthened relationship between Government, private sector and the community through traditional leaders will not only bring about projects of development but expected change in communities,” PEAS Zambia director Racheal Kalaba said during the ground breaking ceremony of the school. Ms Kalaba hinted that the challenge of offering secondary education remains a huge task, but with continued support from Government, her organisation could provide more school opportunities to needy communities. Currently, PEAS operates two secondary schools in Ndola – in George and Kawama – and outside Zambia, it runs a number of schools in Uganda. She said PEAS wants to unlock the potential of Africa by providing equitable access to affordable quality secondary education. This is why, according to Ms Kalaba, the organisation is constructing schools in areas where access to secondary education is a challenge. Their aim is to build and operate a school network that maximises social impact through a balance of the three pillars – access, quality and sustainability. “Our unique school SmartAid operating model means we raise funds for the buildings and start-up costs of our schools. The school then generates income independently to cover their running costs,” she said. And to equip pupils with agricultural skills, PEAS has partnered with Olam International Limited, a coffee producing firm in Kasama. Olam is a global agri-business which grows, sources, trades and processes food and industrial raw materials across 16 product platforms for over 23,000 customers worldwide. In Zambia, Olam will offer support in the production of coffee and other cash crops on school sites to help schools generate income. And PEAS global chief operations officer Jenny Groot, during her visit to Zambia to inspect the construction project in Kasama, expressed delight at the organisation’s partnership with Government in its quest to advance the education of vulnerable children. “At PEAS, we are incredibly excited about this ground-breaking partnership with the Zambian Government. We hope this will be the first of many schools we can open together to provide quality secondary education to thousands of Zambian children who cannot access it today,” Mrs Groot, said. And Headman Kapata of Henry Kapata village in Kasama is elated at the development because the opening of a boarding secondary in his area will boost education opportunities and also help curb child marriages. The traditional leader commended Kasama Central member of Parliament (MP) Kelvin Sampa for leading the way in searching for land for the construction of the school. Government reiterated its call for co-existence with stakeholders to advance the agenda of education for all in the country. Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela, who was represented by Northern Province education officer Humphrey Simutowe, said education is a channel for development and partnerships in steering Zambia towards attaining the Vision 2030 and becoming a middle-income economy.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

