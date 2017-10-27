PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has ordered former Ministry of Health acting chief human resource development officer Henry Kapoko to forfeit to the State some of the properties he acquired through corrupt means.

This follows his conviction and sentencing to two years imprisonment with hard labour in each of the six counts he was charged with on Wednesday. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will only be in jail for two years.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

