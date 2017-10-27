MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THE Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) has declared Kitwe 90 percent ready to host the under-20 championship slated for December this year at Nkana Stadium and Arthur Davies Stadium.

COSAFA chief operations officer Sue Destombe said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday after touring the facilities that the regional body is confident that Zambia will host a successful tournament. The tournament is set for December 6-19 and Zambia are the defending champions.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

