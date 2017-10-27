President Edgar Lungu has promised to expand the Army to desired levels of operational capacity through regular recruitment to enable the defence forces have a formidable presence throughout the country. President Lungu says it is for this reason that he authorized the construction of Barracks in Choma, Solwezi, and Muchinga Province. He adds that his government will continue with the rehabilitation of existing roads and other infrastructure within military cantonments across the country.

