STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has tasked ministers of Agriculture and Commerce to come up with policies and measures to regulate an influx of imported agricultural commodities which can be produced locally.

The President says farmers should not be left to the whims of unfair competition induced by importation of commodities which can be produced locally. He was speaking yesterday when he graced the 112th Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) annual congress held under the theme, ‘Sustaining agriculture in shrinking markets’.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

