ROBINSON KUNDA and BARNABAS PHIRI, Lusaka

SKIPPER Ziyo Tembo says time is ripe for Zanaco to lift the Barclays Cup trophy, which has eluded them in the last 10 years.

But Napsa Stars skipper Fred Musinde said his charges are ready to face Zanaco in tomorrow’s Barclays Cup final at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. “This is the right time for us to win the Barclays Cup title. I think it will be good for us to put our names on the Barclays trophy,” said Tembo at a briefing in Lusaka yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

